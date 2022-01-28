This Is The Best Steakhouse In Louisiana

Steakhouses are a great place to enjoy an extravagant meal, celebrate a special occasion, or simply find a top quality cut of Grade A beef cooked to perfection. Several restaurants around Louisiana are known for their perfectly-prepared steaks, but only one could get the Prime No. 1 spot.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best steakhouse in each state, and one gem in Louisiana made the cut. According to the Eat This website:

"Perfectly pan-seared, seasoned, and tender, steak satisfies the most carnivorous of appetites. Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."

So which steakhouse was named the best in Louisiana?

Ruth's Chris Steak House

You may be able to find a Ruth's Chris Steak House all over the country, but there can only be one original and it's in New Orleans. From filets and rib eyes to New York strip and T-Bones, this restaurant is a steak-lover's dream. Ruth's Chris Steak House is located at 525 Fulton Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best steakhouse in Louisiana.

"A quick Google search for the best steakhouse all over the country will yield a Ruth's Chris franchise. New Orleans was the original location where the restaurant began in 1927. Single mom Ruth Fertel purchased the Chris Steakhouse in 1965, employing the only all-female wait staff in a NOLA fine dining restaurant. The New Orleans version of this steakhouse staple has endured fires, an awkward name, Hurricane Katrina, and the owner's death, but it's also spun off its version of butter-baked filet mignon all over the world."

Check here to see the full list of each state's best steakhouse.