This Is The Most Affordable Suburb In Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye

April 12, 2022

Skyscrapers and Lake Clara in Midtown Atlanta
Photo: Getty Images

Moving from the city to the suburbs can be a big change, but it doesn't always have to come with a big price tag in a tired neighborhood. Atlanta is a busy city, making its suburbs feel a little less suburban.

Movoto.com put together a list of the top 10 most affordable Atlanta suburbs based on cost of living, median home value, amount of income spent on rent and the affordability ratio. After all of the numbers were crunched, Morrow came in at the top of the list.

In Morrow, renters will spend just under 25% of their income on rent. Following closely behind Morrow is Locust Grove and Conley rounding out the top three with median home values ranging from $68,000 to $101,300.

Here is what Movoto.com had to say about Morrow:

"This little city in Clayton County is not your average suburb. Even though it’s small, with fewer than 7,000 residents, Morrow still has plenty going on. It’s home to Clayton State University, beautiful nature, a branch of the U.S. Archives, the main campus of the Georgia Archives, and of course, Spivey Hall, its famous performance venue. And if all of that isn’t enough for you, Atlanta is just a quick commute away. Really, the fact that you can actually afford to live here is just the cherry on top of this sundae."

Check out Movoto for the rest of the list.

