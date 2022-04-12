This Is The Most Affordable Chicago Suburb

Frank Sinatra termed it best when he sang, "you loose the blues in Chicago," and who wouldn't with these prices? StorageCafe put together a list of America's top 100 affordable suburbs and the top three can be found just outside of Chicago.

Crystal Lake, Algonquin and Elk Grove Village, Illinois ring in at the top of the list and boast average home costs just above $300,000.

Here is what StorageCafe had to say about Chicago's most affordable suburb:

"Crystal Lake, Illinois, has our study’s most affordable homes (approx. $301,750), not only in the Chicago metro area but also across the nation. Located in the northwest of Chicago, Crystal Lake is a pleasant, safe suburb boasting a variety of architectural styles and friendly communities. 77% of the local housing stock is made up of single family homes with nice yards, catering primarily to family lifestyles and those who seek a slower pace of life. But the city is also home to a vibrant downtown with plenty of shopping and entertainment venues for anyone to enjoy. For those who relocate to the area, the self storage sector offers plenty of options that make moving in a breeze. Rents for storage units in Crystal Lake range around $100/month, significantly lower than the Chicago average ($133/month)."