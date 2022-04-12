This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Alabama
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Galley and Garden as the top choice for Alabama.
"Located in Birmingham's historic Merritt House, Galley and Garden serves eclectic American cuisine both inside and on their heated patio," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "The charming restaurant is renowned for Alabama's most award-winning wine program and a strong focus on working with local farms to source the freshest products."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state:
- Alabama- Gallery and Garden (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Jen's Restaurant and Wine Bar (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Different Pointe of View (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Cache Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Gary Danko (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Pepper Tree (Colorado Springs)
- Connecticut- Fresh Salt (Old Saybrook)
- Delaware- Le Cavalier (Wilmington)
- Florida- Little Pearl (Key West)
- Georgia- Five and Ten (Athens)
- Hawaii- Michel's at the Colony Surf (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Il Sugo Italian Kitchen (Boise)
- Illinois- Oceanique (Chicago)
- Indiana- St. Elmo's Steakhouse (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Cobble Hill (Cedar Rapids)
- Kansas- The White Linen (Topeka)
- Kentucky- The Miller House (Owensboro)
- Louisiana- N7 (New Orleans)
- Maine- Peal Kennebunk & Spat Oyster Cellar (Kennebunk)
- Maryland- Antrim 1844 (Taneytown)
- Massachusetts- Woods Hill Pier 4 (Boston)
- Michigan- Savannah Blue (Detroit)
- Minnesota- The Kenwood Restaurant (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Walkers Drive-In (Jackson)
- Missouri- Le Fou Frog (Kansas City)
- Montana- The Jawbone (White Sulphur Springs)
- Nebraska- Le Bouillon (Omaha)
- Nevada- Prime Steakhouse (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Black Trumpet Bistro (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Saddle River Inn (Saddle River)
- New Mexico- Campo at Los Poblanos (Albuquerque)
- New York- Il Buco Alimentari (New York City)
- North Carolina- Fearrington House Restaurant (Pittsboro)
- North Dakota- Pirogue Grille (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Dante (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Cheever's Cafe (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Ariana (Bend)
- Pennsylvania- Vetri Cucina (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Camille's (Providence)
- South Carolina- Butcher & Bee (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Delmonico Grill (Rapid City)
- Tennessee- Margo Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- Gemma (Dallas)
- Utah- The Nelson Cottage by High West (Park City)
- Vermont- Prince and the Pauper (Woodstock Village)
- Virginia- Alexander's (Roanoke)
- Washington- The Pink Door (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Laury's Restaurant (Charleston)
- Wisconsin- Ristorante Bartolotta (Wauwatosa)
- Wyoming- Snake River Grill (Jackson)