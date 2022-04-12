This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Galley and Garden as the top choice for Alabama.

"Located in Birmingham's historic Merritt House, Galley and Garden serves eclectic American cuisine both inside and on their heated patio," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "The charming restaurant is renowned for Alabama's most award-winning wine program and a strong focus on working with local farms to source the freshest products."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the most romantic restaurant in every state: