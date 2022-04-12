This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Woods Hill Pier 4 as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"With sweeping views of Boston harbor and the city, Woods Hill Pier 4 has a big advantage when it comes to romance," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Heated outdoor igloos and creative cuisine sourced from owner Kristin Canty's farm seal the deal. Standouts include the house-made popovers and sunflower risotto."

