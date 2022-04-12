This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Connecticut

A Saybrook restaurant is being credited as the most romantic restaurant in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the most romantic restaurants in each state, which included Fresh Salt as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Nestled between Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River in quaint Old Saybrook, Fresh Salt offers New American cuisine—try the Sriracha calamari—stunning views of the water and of course, sunsets," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

