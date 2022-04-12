Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn got emotional during the postgame press conference on Monday, all thanks to a question from a reporter, who not only watched the game as media, but as his younger sister.

Robyn Hearn, sports director at KAUZ News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, was handed the microphone to ask a question, sparking a wholesome brother-sister moment for all of us to see.

"You were able to bounce back pretty well through the second and the fourth (innings) Was the mentality different? Was there somebody in the stands or in the press box you were kind of itching to do well for because their job is on the line depending on what you say today?" Robyn asked. The Rangers ultimately lost 6-4 to the Colorado Rockies.

Taylor used this opportunity to make it a teaching moment for his little sister.

"I guess it was being a big brother. You try to set the best example for you, and try to basically do the best I can," Taylor started to say. "Being able to let you know that no matter what you go through, to not waiver off your faith and definitely don't doubt God, for sure. For me to be able to be able to sit here and tell you that I'm sitting here, three years ago after 2019, I wouldn't even be able to believe you." Taylor made his MLB debut in 2019 where he finished with a 108.00 ERA and an injury caused him to be out for the rest of the season, according to Sports Illustrated.

But honestly, to have a very supportive sister like you means a lot. You sacrificed a lot just to be in this aspect and I honestly can't thank you enough. And so, seriously, I know you were without a lot — gymnastics, cheerleading — just for me to get to this situation. ... Despite the results, I don't really care whether I won the game or we lost or whatever, I was just more happy to see you that you were here. As a big brother, that means a lot for me," he said.

"I'm happy you feel that way," Robyn said. "Thanks for making me cry. I'm proud of you."

"Thank you, proud of you," Taylor said.

You can watch the wholesome moment below: