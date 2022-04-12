YNW Melly's Tattoos Can Be Used Against Him In Murder Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
April 12, 2022
YNW Melly is expected to have his day in court soon. Ahead of his upcoming murder trial, a judge has made a ruling on admissible evidence that may be used against the rapper at some point during the legal proceedings.
According to a video posted on Monday, April 11, CEO of Lawyer for Workers Mohammed Gangat said that prosecutors in Melly's case will be able use his numerous tattoos throughout his body as examples of the "Mind Of Melvin" rapper's ties to gangs. Ultimately, the prosecution's goal is to "prove that one of the reasons behind this murder was a gang affiliation.”
YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, has spent the past three years behind bars after he was arrested and charged with double first-degree murder for allegedly killing his two friends Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. His other crew member Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry was also apprehended in connection to the case. Florida police believe Melly allegedly plotted the murder of Juvy and Sakchaser while Bortlen helped the rapper execute the plan.
The latest update in Melly's case shows that the evidence against the Florida native continues to stack up. Back in October, TMZ reported that the prosecution requested that the rapper conduct a DNA swab to confirm if his saliva matched the sample that was found on a yellow jacket from the scene of the alleged murders. Afterwards, another report claimed that the prosecution had 66 pages of DNA evidence against Melly.
YNW Melly's trial was supposed to happen on April 4. However, according to Complex, the trial was delayed due to "unresolved legal issues." As of this report, no rescheduled date has been confirmed.