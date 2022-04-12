YNW Melly's Tattoos Can Be Used Against Him In Murder Trial

YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, has spent the past three years behind bars after he was arrested and charged with double first-degree murder for allegedly killing his two friends Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. His other crew member Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry was also apprehended in connection to the case. Florida police believe Melly allegedly plotted the murder of Juvy and Sakchaser while Bortlen helped the rapper execute the plan.



The latest update in Melly's case shows that the evidence against the Florida native continues to stack up. Back in October, TMZ reported that the prosecution requested that the rapper conduct a DNA swab to confirm if his saliva matched the sample that was found on a yellow jacket from the scene of the alleged murders. Afterwards, another report claimed that the prosecution had 66 pages of DNA evidence against Melly.



YNW Melly's trial was supposed to happen on April 4. However, according to Complex, the trial was delayed due to "unresolved legal issues." As of this report, no rescheduled date has been confirmed.