YNW Melly's Tattoos Can Be Used Against Him In Murder Trial

By Tony M. Centeno

April 12, 2022

YNW Melly
Photo: Getty Images

YNW Melly is expected to have his day in court soon. Ahead of his upcoming murder trial, a judge has made a ruling on admissible evidence that may be used against the rapper at some point during the legal proceedings.

According to a video posted on Monday, April 11, CEO of Lawyer for Workers Mohammed Gangat said that prosecutors in Melly's case will be able use his numerous tattoos throughout his body as examples of the "Mind Of Melvin" rapper's ties to gangs. Ultimately, the prosecution's goal is to "prove that one of the reasons behind this murder was a gang affiliation.”

YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, has spent the past three years behind bars after he was arrested and charged with double first-degree murder for allegedly killing his two friends Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. His other crew member Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry was also apprehended in connection to the case. Florida police believe Melly allegedly plotted the murder of Juvy and Sakchaser while Bortlen helped the rapper execute the plan.

The latest update in Melly's case shows that the evidence against the Florida native continues to stack up. Back in October, TMZ reported that the prosecution requested that the rapper conduct a DNA swab to confirm if his saliva matched the sample that was found on a yellow jacket from the scene of the alleged murders. Afterwards, another report claimed that the prosecution had 66 pages of DNA evidence against Melly.

YNW Melly's trial was supposed to happen on April 4. However, according to Complex, the trial was delayed due to "unresolved legal issues." As of this report, no rescheduled date has been confirmed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.