Young Buck Claims 50 Cent Forced Him Into Bankruptcy

“Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” Buck explained. “They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”



Buck and 50 have been going back and forth regarding the status of Buck's catalog and the royalties Buck allegedly attempted to hide. Before the end of 2021, 50 claimed those royalties, which total to $24,228.14, are still owed to him. Buck said that he's not trying to continue the legal battle and is only trying to move on with his life.



“We at a standstill," Buck said. "I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole long drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level if we had that conversation to get that clarity. He could get whatever he’s looking for from me, I can get what I’m needing from him. I can move on with my life, and continue feeding my kids. He could do the same. Like I said, my biggest situation was the fact that he sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit.”



Listen the entire interview with Young Buck here.