Animal Rights Activist Glued Herself To Basketball Court In Protest

Animal rights activist Alicia Santurio, now popularly known as #gluegirl, tried to glue herself to the court during the Timberwolves vs. Clippers playoff basketball game. The stunt was in protest of the mass killing of chickens amidst the avian flu outbreak that is raging throughout the Midwest.

The announcers had no idea what was going on behind the net, but sideline reporter Allie LaForce told HuffPost that Santurio resisted security while gluing down one of her hands to the court. After Santurio was escorted out by security guards, LaForce noticed a white glue handprint remaining on the floor.

While Santurio's motive was to draw attention to inhumane tactics being carried out during the flu outbreak, she was specifically targeting Timberwolves owner, Glen Taylor's egg farm in Iowa.

Animal activist group, Direct Action Everywhere, have been investigating Taylor's farm and noted alleged suffocation methods used to kill the birds.