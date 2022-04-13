Famous Friends: 15 Unforgettable Ty Dolla $ign Collaborations

Ty Dolla $ign has spent over a decade delivering certified classics as a solo artist and with other iconic artists.

The L.A. native got his first commercial placement on YG’s debut single “Toot It & Boot It” in 2010. His work on the song would mark the beginning of the greatest feature run that no singer in Hip-Hop has had since the late Nate Dogg. Since launching his music career in the 2000s, the singer, born Tyrone Griffin, Jr., has ascended through the ranks as he collaborated with nearly every major artist in Hip-Hop and R&B from Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds to Dr. Dre and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Ty$ dropped his first mixtape as a solo artist back in 2011 called House On The Hill, which features collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, will.i.am and more. A year later, he signed with Atlantic Records and, soon after, dropped his Beach House EP, which features his first commercial collaboration “Paranoid” featuring B.o.B. He followed up with mixtapes like Beach House 2 (2014) and Sign Language (2014) as well as other albums like Free TC (2015), Campaign (2016), Beach House 3 (2017) and Featuring Ty Dolla $ign (2020). He’s dropped joint albums with Jeremih (MihTy) and, most recently, dvsn (Cheers To The Best Memories). He’s even done songs for multiple movie soundtracks.

During his tenure in the music industry, Ty$ has joined forces with Black Milk, Jeezy, Mustard, Too $hort, Juicy J, Twista, Yo Gotti, E-40, Drake, 2 Chainz, JAY-Z, Beyoncé and so many more. The 40-year-old singer has hopped on plenty of major records throughout his career like Big Sean’s “Play No Games,” Post Malone’s “Psycho,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” and Kids See Ghost’s "Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2).” He’s even branched out to make hits with pop stars like Fifth Harmony and Christina Aguilera as well as EDM legends like Tiësto and Skrillex.

While we all may know and love his features for other artists, day-one fans know he’s got his own unforgettable joint efforts with some of the best artists in the game. In honor of his birthday, we’re highlighting 15 of Ty Dolla $ign’s best collaborations from his catalog.





“Paranoid” featuring B.o.B. (2013)