Florida Lottery Winner Says She Wants To Pay Off Her Mom's House

A 41-year-old Florida woman scored a huge lottery win and has big, heartwarming plans, too, WESH reports.

Tenesia Hollins recently won $1 million from a new scratch-off game called "500X THE CASH," according to the Florida Lottery. She decided to take home a one-time lump sum of payment $820,000, but how she plans to spend the money is super sweet: paying off her mother's house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up, this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins said.

The lucky resident purchased the winning ticket at a Winn Dixie located at 4751 Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Fortune didn't just smile down on Hollins. Two more Floridians won huge lottery prizes recently from the 500X THE CASH game, according to CBS Miami.

Lottery officials say 43-year-old Martina Soto, of Fort Lauderdale, and 55-year-old James Bruno, of North Palm Beach, both chose to receive the same prize as Hollins: a one-time payout of $820,000.

Soto bought her winning ticket at Pompano Discount Liquor in Pompano Beach. Bruno purchased his ticket from a 7-Eleven in Palm Beach Gardens.

"The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game," reporters say. "The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50."