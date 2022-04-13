Gilbert Gottfried's Cause Of Death Revealed

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disorder, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed.

Schwartz said Gottfried, 67, died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia, an abnormal rhythm in the lower chambers of the heart, brought on by type II myotonic dystrophy via NBC News.

Gottfried's family confirmed the popular comedian died following a battle with a "long illness" on Tuesday (April 12).

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote on Twitter.