Gilbert Gottfried's Cause Of Death Revealed

By Jason Hall

April 13, 2022

2018 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night Premiere Of "Love, Gilda"
Photo: Getty Images

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died from a rare genetic muscle disorder, his longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed.

Schwartz said Gottfried, 67, died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia, an abnormal rhythm in the lower chambers of the heart, brought on by type II myotonic dystrophy via NBC News.

Gottfried's family confirmed the popular comedian died following a battle with a "long illness" on Tuesday (April 12).

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote on Twitter.

Gottfried is one of standup comedy's most distinguishable performers, known for his unique voice and crude humor, beginning his career at the age of 15.

The New York City native also had numerous iconic roles in Aladdin and Beverly Hills Cop, as well as providing the voice for the Aflac duck in the insurance company's long-running ad campaign.

Gottfried initially gained notoriety during during a short, 12-episode stint on Saturday Night Live during season 6 in 1980.

Type II myotonic dystrophy has no cure or treatment and commonly first appears when a person is in their 20s and 30s.

About 1 in 8,000 people are diagnosed with either type of myotonic dystrophy, although type II is believed to be the rarer form, according to NBC News.

Symptoms of the disease include breathing or heart muscle weakness, as well as slurred speech, jaw locking and prolonged muscle contractions.

