Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dies At 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died. He was 67.

Gottfried's family confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Although Gottfried's family said the comedian died of a "long illness," the exact cause of death has not been made immediately clear. It was reported in 2020 that Gottfried had heart issues, according to TMZ.

Gottfried kicked off his comedy career in the 1970s as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He also became a standout character on The Cosby Show and Beverly Hills Cop II. Gottfried is also the voice of the Aflac duck and Iago in Aladdin.

The comedy legend is survived by his wife Dara and his two kids, Lily and Max.