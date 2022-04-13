Here's What We Know About New York City Subway Shooting Suspect

Authorities are now calling Frank James, 62, a suspect in the mass shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday (April 12).

James lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but left the state on March 20. He stopped in Illinois and then headed to Philadelphia, where he rented a U-Haul van that was found near the scene of the shooting that left 29 people injured.

James was questioned by the FBI in New Mexico in 2019. While the reasons for the interview are unknown, he was added to the 'Guardian Lead' system, which is used by the FBI to track terrorist threats and other suspicious suspects.

The 62-year-old also has a YouTube page where he made threats of violence, spewed crazy conspiracy theories, and ranted about racism and other social issues. In one video, he even called for more mass shootings.

"This nation was born in violence, it's kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it's going to die a violent death," James ranted.

In a video posted on Monday, James admitted that he wanted to kill people, but said didn't want to go to prison.

"I've been through a lot of s***, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f****** face immediately. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don't want to go to no f****** prison," he said.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and the ATF, have joined the NYPD in the manhunt for James. Investigators have not determined a motive for the mass shooting.

"We're going to catch this person. We're going to bring him to justice and hold him responsible for this horrific act on innocent people that are utilizing our subway system," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.