Here's Why Suspect In Jam Master Jay Murder Case Wants Charges Dismissed

In the article called “The Last Days Of Jam Master Jay," Washington reportedly referred to Jordan as "Little D" and Jordan's father as "Big D" when he spoke about what he witnessed in the minutes following the shooting.



“I’m positive it was Little D. I looked him right in his face before he ran off,” Washington told writer Frank Owen. “Little D told me, ‘My pops wasn’t supposed to shoot Jay. That wasn’t supposed to happen.'”



Washington actually filed a similar motion to dismiss the charges against him as well. He also said that the government took too long to charge him and that there would be a "prejudicial impact" on "his ability to defend against the charges." As for Jordan, his lawyers argued that it's too late for the 38-year-old to obtain "beeper records" and other evidence that would help establish his alibi. They also claimed that they lost contact with a potential key witness and do not know their whereabouts.



Jordan stands accused of firing two shots at Jam Master Jay while in his Queens studio with one shot hitting him straight in the head, execution-style. A judge is expected to rule on the motion once prosecutors file their opposition.

