Here's Why Suspect In Jam Master Jay Murder Case Wants Charges Dismissed
By Tony M. Centeno
April 13, 2022
It's been nearly 20 years since Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, was shot and killed at his studio in Queens, NY. Now one of the two suspects who have been charged with the murder wants his charges dropped all because of a potentially damning article about the shooting.
According to a report Rolling Stone published Tuesday, April 12, lawyers for Karl Jordan Jr., who is suspected of shooting the Run DMC DJ, filed a motion in Brooklyn Federal Court to dismiss the charges against him because authorities took way too long to execute his August 2020 indictment. If the charges are not dismissed, then Jordan's lawyers want him to be tried separately from his co-defendant Ronald Washington, who previously spoke about the shooting in a 2003 Playboy article.
In the article called “The Last Days Of Jam Master Jay," Washington reportedly referred to Jordan as "Little D" and Jordan's father as "Big D" when he spoke about what he witnessed in the minutes following the shooting.
“I’m positive it was Little D. I looked him right in his face before he ran off,” Washington told writer Frank Owen. “Little D told me, ‘My pops wasn’t supposed to shoot Jay. That wasn’t supposed to happen.'”
Washington actually filed a similar motion to dismiss the charges against him as well. He also said that the government took too long to charge him and that there would be a "prejudicial impact" on "his ability to defend against the charges." As for Jordan, his lawyers argued that it's too late for the 38-year-old to obtain "beeper records" and other evidence that would help establish his alibi. They also claimed that they lost contact with a potential key witness and do not know their whereabouts.
Jordan stands accused of firing two shots at Jam Master Jay while in his Queens studio with one shot hitting him straight in the head, execution-style. A judge is expected to rule on the motion once prosecutors file their opposition.