One Chicago Fast Food Restaurant Bringing New Location To Arizona

A Chicago fast food restaurant is bringing a new location to Arizona. KGUN 9 reported that Portillo's will be opening a new location in Tucson's El Con Center.

The restaurant serves up some of the best Chicago style hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, and shakes. The eatery will span 7,800 square feet and have a classic diner theme.

There will also be a double drive-thru lane that will "accommodate the incredible institutions that call the region home, such as the University of Arizona and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base."

The grand opening for the newest Arizona location has not yet been announced.

The company shared, "We're kind of a big dill- people say it's not a real trip to Chicago unless you eat at Portillo’s. Fortunately, die-hard fans and first-timers alike have their choice of Portillo's restaurants, as we've beefed up to more than 60 locations across several states."

Portillo's was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo. It started out as a small hot dog stand in Illinois and has since grown to what we know today.

