This Is The Highest-Rated Hot Dog Restaurant In Phoenix

Today is National Hot Dog Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out and try the highest-rated hot dogs in town.

So where is that, exactly?

According to Yelp, one restaurant in the Phoenix area takes the crown as the best hot dogs in the Valley.

With a full five stars and over 589 reviews, Simon's Hot Dogs came out on top.

The eatery, located in Scottsdale, also landed on the top 100 places to eat in 2021 list. Check it out at 4280 N. Drinkwater Blvd in Scottsdale.

One Yelp review for the restaurant states:

"Favorite hot dog place in the whole world. We first found Simon's after a hike up the Cathedral Rocks in Sedona. I was taken over by the vibrant vegan menu after being famished. But couple of years ago, they moved to Phoenix and I couldn't be happier. Almost every option on the menu can be made vegan. The buns are the softest and the toppings are out of this world."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 hot dog restaurants in the Phoenix area.

Simon's Hot Dogs Coney Grill Tacos Culichi El Caprichoso Emilio's Tacos & Hotdogs Short Leash Hotdogs & Rollover Doughnuts Chicago Hamburger Nogales Hot Dogs Detroit Coney Grill (Phoenix) Detroit Coney Grill (Scottsdale)

