Playboi Carti Opens Up About New Album, Mental Health Struggles & More

"Like I said, it’s music," Carti continues. "That’s what it’s for so everybody can just... I got a lot of people that I got to take care of so I’m here, forever. So, the music that I’m making is forever. I’ve been listening to Mayhem, The Weeknd, a lot of old Atlanta s**t, ratchet shit. Do you think sometimes I need to dumb it down? Do people think I’m too ahead? Because sometimes I feel like dumbing it down makes more money."



Aside from all the music talk, Carti also touches on other subjects like co-parenting with Iggy Azalea, his reactions to criticism about using a "baby voice" in his songs, and his friendship with Lil Uzi Vert. He also opened up about making fresh rhymes based on his struggles with mental health after he appeared to admit that he thinks he's bipolar.



"Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life," he said about the album's subject matter. "I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time."



