Russell Wilson & Ciara's Lakefront Seattle Home Hits Market For $36 Million

By Zuri Anderson

April 13, 2022

Since Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, it was inevitable that he and his wife, Ciara, would leave the Emerald City. Now the celebrity couple's multi-million mansion is up for grabs, according to PEOPLE.

Reporters say the huge home, which sits very close to Lake Washington, hit the Bellevue market for $36 million. The estate comes with six bedrooms, 5 1/4 bathrooms, and plenty of amenities and breathtaking views, including the Seattle skyline.

"The amenities of the home, which was built in 2007, include a professional gym, yoga studio, sports court and play structure," PEOPLE writes. "It also boasts a dock constructed three years ago and a double jet ski lift. Making the most of the location, the property has terraced gardens where homeowners can entertain or find quiet areas to hide soak in nature's beauty."

That's not all though. You can also take in the gorgeous water views from the kitchen, which comes with a large walk-in pantry, a double oven, and an island with black skylights.

In the stylish primary bedroom, future homeowners can enjoy the massive walk-in closet that the 36-year-old singer used to house her stunning clothes and apparel. There's also an ornate fireplace and a big sitting area to take in the scenery of the lake and nature.

Windermere Real Estate listed the home and also provided PEOPLE with some photos of the awesome lakefront home. You can view them HERE.

