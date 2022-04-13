Subway Shooting Suspect Called In Crime Stoppers Tip Before Arrest: Report

Frank James, the suspect accused in the mass shooting at a New York City subway, reportedly called in a Crime Stoppers tip prior to being detained, two law enforcement sources told CNN on Wednesday (April 13) after news of James' arrest.

The sources claim James, 62, called in the Crime Stoppers tip line and told police that he was at a McDonald's located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

An NYPD official had previously confirmed that the department received a tip regarding James' presence at the McDonald's on 6th Street and 1st Avenue during a news conference held earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported to the Manhattan McDonald's Wednesday afternoon but didn't locate James until driving around the area and locating him on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 1st Avenue, the department confirmed during Wednesday's news conference.

Four law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case initially told NBC 4 New York that a man matching James' description was arrested in the area prior to the news conference.

A video showing a man believed to be James getting detained in New York City was shared online Wednesday.