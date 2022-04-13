Subway Shooting Suspect Called In Crime Stoppers Tip Before Arrest: Report
By Jason Hall
April 13, 2022
Frank James, the suspect accused in the mass shooting at a New York City subway, reportedly called in a Crime Stoppers tip prior to being detained, two law enforcement sources told CNN on Wednesday (April 13) after news of James' arrest.
The sources claim James, 62, called in the Crime Stoppers tip line and told police that he was at a McDonald's located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
An NYPD official had previously confirmed that the department received a tip regarding James' presence at the McDonald's on 6th Street and 1st Avenue during a news conference held earlier on Wednesday afternoon.
Police reported to the Manhattan McDonald's Wednesday afternoon but didn't locate James until driving around the area and locating him on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 1st Avenue, the department confirmed during Wednesday's news conference.
Four law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case initially told NBC 4 New York that a man matching James' description was arrested in the area prior to the news conference.
A video showing a man believed to be James getting detained in New York City was shared online Wednesday.
At least 21 people injured were injured -- including seven who remained hospitalized on Wednesday -- during a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station where several undetonated devices were found at the scene Tuesday (April 12) morning, authorities confirmed via the Associated Press.
NYPD officials and senior law enforcement officials confirmed a man in a gas mask and orange construction vest is believed to have tossed a smoke canister on the platform to distract the busy crowd before opening fire.
New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed the department was investigating the situation as an "active shooter incident," but clarified that “there are currently no known explosive devices on the subway trains, and this is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time" during a press conference Tuesday via NBC 4 New York.
FDNY confirmed it responded to a call for smoke at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station and located four gunshot victims upon arriving at the scene at around 8:30 a.m.
The New York City Police Department shared an advisory for citizens to "avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn" amid an ongoing investigation Tuesday (April 12) morning.