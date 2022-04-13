Sweet Sweet Georgia Peach! Today Is National Peach Cobbler Day

By Logan DeLoye

April 13, 2022

Close-Up Of Ripe Peaches On Table
Photo: Getty Images

Do you get your peaches down in Georgia? If you prayed for this sweet, classic treat to be served during every school lunch, then today is your day. April 13th marks National Peach Cobbler Day and it is only right to join in on the celebration.

Cobbler is a popular desert among many due to the multitude of simple, delicious recipes that are available. According to National Today, it was the Georgia Peach Council that began promoting National Peach Cobbler Day in the 1950's to boost off season peach sales. There is also an annual Georgia Peach Festival where festival goers can find a variety of peach cobbler including the largest cobbler ever recorded at 11-feet long.

Here is what National Today had to say about National Peach Cobbler Day:

National Peach Cobbler Day on April 13 celebrates peach cobbler, the undeniable American classic — it even comes from early European settlers in America! Something we love about cobblers is that there’s basically an endless variety. From classics like peach- and blackberry cobblers, to crisps, crumbles, Brown Betties, and pandowdies — if you have juicy fresh berries and some kind of dough, you have a cobbler!

Check out nationaltoday.com for more peach cobbler facts and recipes.

