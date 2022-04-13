This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Texas

Grab your friends, it's time to hit your local Mexican food joint for some delicious chips and salsa, tacos and margaritas.

But where's the best Mexican restaurant in your area? Love Food compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

Mexican cuisine is among the most popular in the US, whether that means the best fish tacos from a truck or pretty, modern and flavour-packed dishes. From favourite spots for tacos to long-running neighbourhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state.

In Texas, the best Mexican restaurant is Xochi in Houston. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's restaurants include Hugo’s, a much-loved Mexican spot in Houston, and Xochi, which brings the flavours of Oaxaca to the city. Xochi serves upscale Mexican-inspired dishes, beautifully presented in an elegant space. Diners recommend the mole dishes (the restaurant even offers a mole tasting) and inventive dishes like crispy wood-roasted octopus served with a masa pancake.

Xochi is located at 1777 Walker St. in Houston.

To read the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state, click here.