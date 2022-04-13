This Is The Most Popular Cocktail In Texas

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right?

Whether you're gearing up to grab a drink after work or preparing for a fun weekend with your friends, wouldn't you like to know if what you're drinking is loved in your state as much as you do? Mashed compiled a list of the best cocktail in every state. Here's how they did it:

Travel-minded website Upgraded Points crunched the Google data from March 19-December 31, 2020, in order to determine the favorite cocktail of each state, plus the District of Columbia. Interestingly enough, the results were more wide-ranging than might have been anticipated. Only 9 cocktails were chosen by more than one state, while 24 cocktails were stand-alones that were beloved by just a single state (or District).

In Texas, the most popular cocktail is the margarita. Here's what Mashed said about this delicious drink:

The margarita, like the daiquiri, is a drink that exists in two basic forms: frozen and un. In its simplest form, it dates back to the 1930s or '40s and may have been created in Mexico. While we may never know who first decided to toss this drink into a blender with some ice, the machine that allowed margarita slushies to be mass-produced was invented in Dallas in the '70s and now resides in the Smithsonian. With so august an institution proclaiming the margarita to be of historical value, it is any wonder that this drink would be the favorite of three states? It's not only tops in Texas, which might be expected, but also polled highest in Missouri and New Hampshire, as well.

Here's a tip on how to make the best margaritas:

Before you make your margarita, there's one optional-but-not-really-optional step (unless you need to watch your sodium intake): run a lime wedge around the rim of your serving glass and dip that rim in salt. If you're making a non-frozen margarita, you then take your trusty ice-filled shaker and pour in 1 ½ ounce silver tequila, 1 ounce orange liqueur, and 4 teaspoons lime juice. Shake, then strain the drink into the salt-rimmed glass, adding a few ice cubes. For a frozen version, add those same ingredients to a blender, ice and all. As with the daiquiri, feel free to throw in a handful of fruit if you wish.

