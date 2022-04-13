This Is The Best Restaurant For Late-Night Eats In Texas

It's 1 a.m. You're hungry. Your fridge is empty. The local fast-food joint is closing up shop. What do you do?

Love Food compiled a list of the best late-night restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Craving a late-night feast? Whether you're after a belly-busting breakfast or some post-bar comfort food, the USA has plenty of spots to fill you up after hours. From retro-style diners to low-key Mexican joints, we've picked the best late-opening restaurant in every state.

In Texas, the best restaurant that's open late is 24 Diner in Austin. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

This Austin spot is not your average diner. 24 Diner was inspired by the cool venues of the 1950s – but having a top chef in the kitchen gives this joint extra gourmet credentials. Day and night hungry punters come to fill up on entrées cooked by chef Andrew Curren, from brisket chili to Frito pie. Breakfast favourites include steak and eggs served over skillet fries, and the 24 Hash with oozing Cheddar cheese, bacon and sausage.

24 Diner is located at 600 N. Lamar Blvd. in Auston. 24 Diner closes at 11 p.m. every night.

To read the full list of late-night restaurants in every state, click here.