This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Texas

What's better than fries? Loaded fries!

You can top these delicious fried potatoes with meat, cheese, vegetables or queso. But what's the best combination? Love Food compiled a list of where to find the best loaded fries in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

How do you make perfect, crisp and fluffy fries even better? Load them up with lots of other delicious ingredients, that’s how. It seems the only limit is the chef’s imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate.

In Texas, the best loaded fries are the Cheese Fries Surprise at Rodeo Goat. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

You could order the cheese fries without the surprise, though customers recommend going for this extra treat. At Rodeo Goat, a Texas-wide chain, they’ll come with an extra of the chef’s choosing, such as house-made chili, buried beneath a mound of crisp fries covered in cheese. The portion size is so generous that one order is often enough to share between three or four people – though these loaded fries are so delicious, you might just want to keep them all to yourself.

There are several Rodeo Goat locations throughout Texas in Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Plano, Rockwall and Cypress Waters.

