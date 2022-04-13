This Is The Safest City In Florida

Safety is something people always consider, whether you're currently living somewhere or looking to move to another town or city. For those thinking about how safe Florida is, Safewise recently released its annual "Safest Cities" report for every state, including the Sunshine State.

Analysts referenced FBI crime data, U.S. census data, their own reports on safety, and other sources to determine their rankings.

"Florida is among the most concerned states in the country, but its crime rates come in below nationwide rates for both violent and property crime," according to writers. "Only 49% said they feel safe in their state, and 69% think crime is increasing across the board."

Speaking of safety, researchers determined this place was the safest city in all of Florida:

Niceville!

This small Okaloosa County city actually jumped 14 spots to claim the No. 1 spot on the list. Marco Island (No. 5) held the throne for two years in a row, writers noted. Niceville also has a great A rating on Niche, getting high marks for public schools, housing, and family-friendliness.

Here were the Top 20 safest cities in Florida, according to SafeWise: Niceville Weston Parkland Sebastian Marco Island North Palm Beach Oviedo Wellington Minneola Cooper City Lady Lake Port St. Lucie Lynn Haven Sunny Isles Beach Fernandina Beach Winter Springs Punta Gorda Key Biscayne Jupiter Cape Coral

You can check out SafeWise's full report here.