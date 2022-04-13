An unruly passenger who was duct-taped to her seat on a flight from Texas to North Carolina in July has received the largest Federal Aviation Administration fine to date.

The woman on an overnight flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was fined $81,950, according to the Charlotte Observer. She threatened to hurt a flight attendant after falling in the aisle before pushing the flight attendant aside and trying to open the cabin door. The two flight attendants tried to restrain the passenger, but the passenger repeatedly hit one of the flight attendants on the head and bit and tried to kick other members of the crew. The woman was then duct-taped to her seat to restrain her.

The American Airlines flight landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Police was present at the time of the landing. The woman was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The FAA announced fines for the latest group of unruly passengers last week, according to the Charlotte Observer. So far in 2022, there have been 309 investigations into unruly passenger reports.