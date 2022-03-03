3 Passengers Removed From International Flight That Diverted To Houston

By Dani Medina

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Three passengers were removed from an international flight early Thursday morning after the plane diverted to Houston, Texas.

The three passengers were taken into custody after landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport around 3:30 a.m., according to KHOU. The flight was traveling from Toronto to Mexico City.

Officials told KHOU the three passengers were under the influence and were causing a disturbance on the flight. They were taken into custody by Houston Police when they were removed from the plane.

