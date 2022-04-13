Watch Tom Morello Tell The History Of Metal In 60 Seconds

Tom Morello served as executive music producer on Metal Lords — a coming of age movie for metal kids — and to celebrate the film's premiere on Netflix, he sat down to tell the history of metal in 60 seconds.

“In 1965 [Black Sabbath’s] Tony Iommi severs two of his fingers, plays guitar a different want and invents heavy metal," the Rage Against The Machine guitarist began in an Instagram clip. Ten years later, “Motörhead and Iron Maiden are formed.”

In 1980, “Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, AC/DC’s Back in Black, [Judas] Priest’s British Steel and Sabbath’s Heaven and Hell come out” and two years later Ozzy infamously “bites the head off a bat.”

In 1983, “Quiet Riot’s Metal Health is the first metal album to top the charts,” and the following year "This Is Spinal Tap is released.”

"In 1985, [Twisted Sister’s] Dee Snyder says the word ‘motherf***er’ in congress. Metallica’s Master of Puppets comes out in 1986, and the next year GNR drops Appetite For Destruction.

"The film The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years lifts the veil off of a lifestyle in 1988, and in 1991 a new kind alternative metal is formed, Tool and Rage Against the Machine are adherents.

"Rob Halford of Judas Priest comes out of the closet in 1998 and metal gets better and more diverse, and in 2022 Metal Lords comes out, a new metal movie for a new metal generation."

Metal Lords features cameos from some of the people Morello names. Find out who here and see his Instagram post below.