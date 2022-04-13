Woman Rescued In Tennessee After Using Popular Hand Signal From TikTok

A woman in Tennessee was rescued from a scary situation after using a hand signal that has gained popularity on TikTok.

According to WKRN, Hickman County deputies received a call from a convenience store about a woman who was potentially in a domestic violence situation after she told someone in the store that she was being kidnapped.

Officers responded to the scene where they followed the suspected truck on a pursuit for about 15 minutes before it crashed into a creek in Dickson County. The woman was uninjured, and the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Smith, was tased as he tried to run and taken into custody.

Witnesses said she gave the hand signal — crossing her thumb over her palm and covering her thumb with her other four fingers — that has made waves on the social media platform to indicate that the signer needs help during a case of domestic violence.