Alleged Trespasser Was Shot On DaBaby's Property
By Tony M. Centeno
April 14, 2022
DaBaby dealing with another police encounter after an alleged trespasser was shot when the intruder allegedly tried to get on to the rapper's property.
According to a Facebook post the Troutman Police Department posted on Wednesday night, April 13, the trespasser had entered the "Sneaky Link Anthem" rapper's property around 7:45 p.m. Once the trespasser penetrated the premises, someone who was on the property shot at the intruder in the lower extremity. Police responded to the scene and found the suspect with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on the football field near his $2.3 million-dollar mansion in North Carolina. Police have not identified the intruder nor the shooter.
On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at...Posted by Troutman Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
DaBaby's estate is surrounded by fences and walls so the accused intruder may have climbed over in order to get inside. The suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment, however, there's no update on the individual's identity or the charges he or she may face. During the 911 call, the operator instructed the shooter to put his weapon away before police arrived, but they reportedly refused because it was believed that more intruders may be on the property.
The TPD said that the event was "an isolated incident" and they determined that there was no other threats to the community at large. The latest occurrence marks the 31st time police officers have visited the property within the past year since DaBaby has moved into the mansion. According to the Daily Mail, authorities have responded to 14 instances when a burglar alarm has gone off, four noise complaints and two domestic disturbances. They've also received numerous calls from neighbors who have complained about construction on the rapper's property.
So far, DaBaby has not publicly commented about the latest trespasser.