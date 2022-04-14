Alleged Trespasser Was Shot On DaBaby's Property

DaBaby's estate is surrounded by fences and walls so the accused intruder may have climbed over in order to get inside. The suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment, however, there's no update on the individual's identity or the charges he or she may face. During the 911 call, the operator instructed the shooter to put his weapon away before police arrived, but they reportedly refused because it was believed that more intruders may be on the property.



The TPD said that the event was "an isolated incident" and they determined that there was no other threats to the community at large. The latest occurrence marks the 31st time police officers have visited the property within the past year since DaBaby has moved into the mansion. According to the Daily Mail, authorities have responded to 14 instances when a burglar alarm has gone off, four noise complaints and two domestic disturbances. They've also received numerous calls from neighbors who have complained about construction on the rapper's property.



So far, DaBaby has not publicly commented about the latest trespasser.