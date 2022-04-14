Arizona Is One Of The Most Catfished States
By Ginny Reese
April 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Romance scams, more commonly known as "catfishing," have become a normal occurrence across America. In fact, catfishing is so popular that there were even TV shows created about it.
Though it may seem like a funny concept, Americans actually lose millions of dollars due to the scams every single year.
According to a recent study from SocialCatfish.com, Arizona is among the most catfished states.
The state ranked as the 14th-most catfished state in the country. In 2021, there were 653 victims that lost a total of $18,827,346 to the scams. On average, that's over $28,000 lost per victim.
Here are the top 20 most catfished states in the US:
- California
- Florida
- Texas
- New York
- Washington
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Illinois
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- North Dakota
Click here to check out the full study.