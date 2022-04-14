Ed Sheeran Announces New Collaboration With Lil Baby

Ed Sheeran has been working with plenty of chart-topping artists lately. After joining forces with J Balvin on their new song "Sigue," the UK singer is preparing to release his next unique collaboration with Lil Baby.



On Thursday, April 14, Sheeran hit up his Twitter timeline to reveal the news about his upcoming "2 Step (Remix)" featuring Lil Baby. In his post, Sheeran shared a brief clip of the song but it only features a snippet of Baby's intro. The music video for the remix is also expected to hit YouTube along with the song, which drops next week.



"Ed’s up to it again! 2step remix and video with @lilbaby4PF drops Friday 22 April!" Sheeran tweeted.