Laugh Along To Doja Cat's Funniest TikToks

By Yashira C.

April 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat has proven time and time again that she has a great sense of humor. With her TikTok currently boasting over 23M followers, it's clear that her fans agree. Even her first Grammy win was full of laughs when she took an ill-timed bathroom break before being announced as the winner for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, alongside SZA. The "Kiss Me More" rapper has a ton of comedic videos on her TikTok account that have gone viral, but we've narrowed it down to some of her best - from reluctantly making a Taco Bell jingle about Mexican Pizza (which she brought back!) and hilariously duetting ridiculous videos posted on the app, to channeling her inner pop-punk and country singer. Follow along to see 10 of Doja Cat's funniest TikToks (Warning: Explicit Content):

1. Mexican Pizza Jingle

Prior to this video, Doja posted a TikTok giving fans a heads up about her contractual "jingle" with Taco Bell and said that she knows it's "bad." It was all seemingly worth it though when she announced at her Coachella performance, "I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way."

2. "If We're Dating" Duet

@dojacat

#duet with @eduard_martirosyan

♬ last chance - <3

3. "Try This..."

4. Unleashing Her Inner Country Star

5. "Hobbies" Duet

6. "Why?"

7. Celebrity Impressions

8. Rock N' Roll

@dojacat

🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟

♬ original sound - Doja Cat

9. "Hot Girl Summer" Duet

10. Pop-Punk Doja Singing To Her Cat

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.