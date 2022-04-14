Laugh Along To Doja Cat's Funniest TikToks

Doja Cat has proven time and time again that she has a great sense of humor. With her TikTok currently boasting over 23M followers, it's clear that her fans agree. Even her first Grammy win was full of laughs when she took an ill-timed bathroom break before being announced as the winner for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, alongside SZA. The "Kiss Me More" rapper has a ton of comedic videos on her TikTok account that have gone viral, but we've narrowed it down to some of her best - from reluctantly making a Taco Bell jingle about Mexican Pizza (which she brought back!) and hilariously duetting ridiculous videos posted on the app, to channeling her inner pop-punk and country singer. Follow along to see 10 of Doja Cat's funniest TikToks (Warning: Explicit Content):

1. Mexican Pizza Jingle