Doja Cat Almost Missed Her First Grammy Win After Ill-Timed Bathroom Break
By Sarah Tate
April 4, 2022
Doja Cat took home her very first Grammy Award but she almost missed the moment it happened thanks to an ill-timed bathroom break.
Doja and SZA took home the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their hit "Kiss Me More" at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). However, as their names were called, Doja had to breathlessly rush back to the stage after she went to the bathroom as the category was announced, per Entertainment Tonight.
"Girl, you went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious," SZA joked to her collaborator, who responded, "Listen, I have never taken such a fast p--- in my whole life."
A video posted to Twitter showed the "Woman" musician rushing through the crowd to make it on stage in time to accept her award alongside SZA, who also had trouble walking up the stairs due to being on crutches.
Doja then delivered an emotional speech about how much it means for her music to be recognized by the Recording Academy and to have so much support from her fans.
"Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans," she said, before praising her co-winner. "And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything."
SZA jumped in to add her own word of thanks. "Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all," she said, telling Doja, "and I'm glad you made it back in time."
Doja was holding back tears as they ended their speech, telling the audience, "I like to downplay s---, but this is a big deal. Thank you everybody! Be safe."