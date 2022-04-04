Doja Cat Almost Missed Her First Grammy Win After Ill-Timed Bathroom Break

Doja Cat took home her very first Grammy Award but she almost missed the moment it happened thanks to an ill-timed bathroom break.

Doja and SZA took home the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their hit "Kiss Me More" at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3). However, as their names were called, Doja had to breathlessly rush back to the stage after she went to the bathroom as the category was announced, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Girl, you went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious," SZA joked to her collaborator, who responded, "Listen, I have never taken such a fast p--- in my whole life."

A video posted to Twitter showed the "Woman" musician rushing through the crowd to make it on stage in time to accept her award alongside SZA, who also had trouble walking up the stairs due to being on crutches.