Lil Durk Recruits Doppelganger For Upcoming Music Video
By Tony M. Centeno
April 14, 2022
A man who resembles Lil Durk has been going viral simply looking like the "AHHH HA" rapper. After the look-alike caught the his attention, Durk has officially recruited him to star in his upcoming music video.
In a brief video he posted to social media on Tuesday night, April 12, Durk previewed a scene from his new music video. In the short clip, we can see the social media influencer, who goes by "Shmurkio," getting smacked by a model in the head with a glass cup. The "Petty Too" rapper appeared to love how the scene turned out.
"PERKIO shooting block list with the real Jerry … 😂😂😂😂 this might be the biggest s**t 2022," Durk tweeted.
PERKIO shooting block list with the real Jerry … 😂😂😂😂 this might be the biggest shit 2022 pic.twitter.com/KU6Q1wRjmN— THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 12, 2022
Shmurkio has garnered plenty of popularity online over the past few months. Last week, he nearly shut down a mall in Florida after he pulled up to a meet and greet in a blue puffer jacket while covered in fake tattoos and surrounded by security. In a video detailing the apparent prank, people can see Shmurkio prepping to hit the mall while imitating Durk. The prank, which was posted to YouTube earlier this month, went viral and has amassed over one million views since it was posted.
Not long after the prank went viral, Durk himself was so amazed by his doppelganger that he posted one of Shmurkio's videos to his own Instagram timeline. The TikTok video featured Shmurkio with his girlfriend, who he calls his personal "India Royale." OMG WHAT HAPPEN TO SMURK," Durk wrote in the caption of the post.
Lil Durk hasn't revealed any other details about the music video. However, as he continues his 7220 tour across the country, it's possible that he'll drop the video soon enough.