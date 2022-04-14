Lil Durk Recruits Doppelganger For Upcoming Music Video

A man who resembles Lil Durk has been going viral simply looking like the "AHHH HA" rapper. After the look-alike caught the his attention, Durk has officially recruited him to star in his upcoming music video.



In a brief video he posted to social media on Tuesday night, April 12, Durk previewed a scene from his new music video. In the short clip, we can see the social media influencer, who goes by "Shmurkio," getting smacked by a model in the head with a glass cup. The "Petty Too" rapper appeared to love how the scene turned out.



"PERKIO shooting block list with the real Jerry … 😂😂😂😂 this might be the biggest s**t 2022," Durk tweeted.