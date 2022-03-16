Lil Durk, Future Invade 'The Tonight Show' To Perform '7220' Medley

Durk had been promising to deliver 7220 for quite some time before it finally dropped last week. Back in February, Durk claimed he was planning to release the album on the same day Kanye West's Donda 2 album was expected to drop. However, the OTF founder ended up releasing his single "AHHH HA," which is believed to be a diss track aimed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and the cover art for the album instead. He ended up pushing back the release date to March 11.

According to numerous reports, Lil Durk is expected to debut at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, which would dethrone the Encanto soundtrack's ongoing reign. It would become his second No. 1 album following the success of his joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, which dropped last year. At the moment, his late OTF labelmate King Von is currently sitting at the No. 2 spot on the chart thanks to his posthumous album, What It Means To Be King.

Watch Lil Durk's full set on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon with special guest Future below.