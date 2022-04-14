New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arraigned On Federal Terrorism Charges

By Bill Galluccio

April 14, 2022

Suspect Arrested In Yesterday's Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Photo: Getty Images

The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway car during rush hour has been charged with one count of committing a terrorist or other violent attack against a mass transportation system. Frank James, 62, who reportedly called a tipline to turn himself in, did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance and was ordered to be held in "permanent detention" during his trial.

"The defendant committed a premediated (sic) mass shooting on the New York City subway system and then fled the scene, with a stockpile of ammunition and other dangerous items stowed in his storage unit," prosecutors wrote in court documents. "The defendant presents a severe and ongoing danger to the community, as well as a serious risk of flight, that no set of release conditions can mitigate."

James is accused of deploying a smoke grenade on a busy subway train as it pulled into a station in Brooklyn. He then fired 33 shots into the crowd, leaving ten people with gunshot wounds. Officials said that 19 others were injured in the chaos as they tried to flee the station.

"The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn't seen in more than 20 years," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said during the hearing. "The defendant's attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city."

If convicted, James could face life behind bars.

