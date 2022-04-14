North Carolina Woman Scores Second Major Lottery Win: 'Just Very Blessed'

Judy Marshburn, of Spring Hope, is no stranger to winning the lottery. Back in 2008, she won an astounding $307,726 in a Cash 5 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She was recently feeling lucky once again and decided to pick up a $10 ticket in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game from the Stop N Shop on East Nash Street.

Incredibly, the 57-year-old Nash County woman somehow surpassed her first win by scoring the first $700,000 top prize in the game, which launched earlier this month. Winning the lottery once is already an incredible accomplishment, but winning twice? Even Marshburn couldn't believe it.

"I looked at it and I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I'm just very blessed."

Marshburn claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday (April 14), taking home a grand total of $497,073 after all state and federal tax withholdings. Though she has now won two huge prizes in the state lottery, Marshburn has big plans for the future.

"I doubled my win this time," she said. "Next time I'm coming for the million."

According to lottery officials, the Scorching Hot 7s game has three top prizes of $700,000 left in play.