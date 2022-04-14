North Carolina Woman Scores Second Major Lottery Win: 'Just Very Blessed'

By Sarah Tate

April 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Judy Marshburn, of Spring Hope, is no stranger to winning the lottery. Back in 2008, she won an astounding $307,726 in a Cash 5 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She was recently feeling lucky once again and decided to pick up a $10 ticket in the new Scorching Hot 7s scratch-off game from the Stop N Shop on East Nash Street.

Incredibly, the 57-year-old Nash County woman somehow surpassed her first win by scoring the first $700,000 top prize in the game, which launched earlier this month. Winning the lottery once is already an incredible accomplishment, but winning twice? Even Marshburn couldn't believe it.

"I looked at it and I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I'm just very blessed."

Marshburn claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday (April 14), taking home a grand total of $497,073 after all state and federal tax withholdings. Though she has now won two huge prizes in the state lottery, Marshburn has big plans for the future.

"I doubled my win this time," she said. "Next time I'm coming for the million."

According to lottery officials, the Scorching Hot 7s game has three top prizes of $700,000 left in play.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.