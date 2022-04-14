Phoenix Man Is Among First In The Nation To Own Electric Hummer

One Phoenix man is among the first in the nation to own an electric hummer, reported AZ Family.

Jason Kahn's new vehicle was unveiled at Yates Buick GMC in Goodyear and is one of the first 99 to roll off the line. Kahn said, "I previously had two Hummer H2s, and when they released this, I knew that I wanted to get one. I had to wait 18 months."

According to Whitney Yates-Woods, her dealership has five more of the vehicles on the way and 90 customers with reservations for them. She said, "People are excited. I think this breaks the stereotype that electric vehicles can't be powerful. Obviously, this is a super truck."

Kahn has only put a few miles on his new ride, but he's already sold on it. He said, "My old Hummers, they would get 12 miles to a gallon. So, now having a Hummer that is electric is such a big benefit."