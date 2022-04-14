Social Media Stunt Involving Pellet Guns Leaves Lynnwood Mom Hurt

A Washington mother says she was the victim of a social media stunt involving pellet guns, KING 5 reports.

Thien Truong says she comes to Picnic Point Park almost every day until she came across a group of three high school-aged boys. The mother of two claims they passed each other and the group even went back to their car. As she hit the road leading to her home, that's when the boys suddenly approached her.

"I didn't suspect anything, but now I believe when the boys came to this park they were on a mission," Truong told reporters, saying she was suddenly shot in the temple of her head. "It all happened so fast. Something hit me near my eye. They just laughed really loud and drove off."

The Lynnwood mom believes she was attacked with a pellet gun, the bullet barely missing her eye.

Authorities across the country have warned the public about these dangerous pranks involving airsoft and/or pellet guns. Perpetrators would target random, unsuspecting people and post footage of the pranks on social media. Reporters say this got popular on TikTok, but a spokesperson for the company told KING 5:

"This behavior does not appear to be native to TikTok, and this isn't content that is popular/prevalent on the app."

Truong says she wants those responsible to be held accountable for the "out of control" trend.

"I almost had a severe injury to my eyes for no reason," she said. "How could these kids be so cruel?"