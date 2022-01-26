2 Teens Charged After Shooting Airsoft Guns Inside Tennessee Restaurant

Police in Tennessee have arrested two teenagers in connection to an incident at a restaurant earlier this week.

According to Dyersburg Police, officers responded to the El Patio restaurant around 8 p.m. Tuesday (January 25) after individuals entered the building and began shooting customers with airsoft or SplatRBall guns. Multiple people were hit by projectiles, including an 8-year-old child who was struck in the face.

While investigating the incident, police learned that some teens in the area had recently been "battling" each other, ultimately leading to the incident Tuesday night, WKRN reports.

Dyersburg Police took to its official Facebook page on Wednesday to share surveillance footage from the restaurant of the incident in the hopes that the community recognized the individuals involved. By Wednesday afternoon, the department shared an update that two 16-year-old Dyersburg residents had been taken into custody.

**Warning: The video below contains acts of violence and could be disturbing to some viewers.