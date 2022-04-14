This Is The Best 'Date Night' Restaurant In North Carolina

When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, North Carolina has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When we think of the perfect date night images of cozy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have [their] place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which North Carolina restaurant is the best option for date night?

Beasley's Chicken + Honey in Raleigh

Beasley's Chicken + Honey in Raleigh has some Southern favorites like fried catfish and sweet potatoes for a nice sit-down meal, but there are also plenty of bar snacks and specialty cocktails perfect for a first date meet-up. Beasley's Chicken + Honey is located at 237 South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Sometimes all you want is some good old comfort food. This elevated canteen-style spot in downtown Raleigh serves up just that, albeit the best versions you can possibly imagine. Think fried chicken that's perfectly tender and encased in crisp, spicy batter, and man 'n' cheese so good you might not want to share."

