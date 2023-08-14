North Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The State

No matter if they are bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are the ultimate party snack. They're also a very versatile food, smothered in flavorful sauces ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Using reviews, awards and feedback from locals, Mashed found the best chicken wings in each state, including those served at a longtime Tar Heel State favorite.

So where can you find the best chicken wings in all of North Carolina?

Moosehead Grill

This Queen City eatery has some of the tastiest wings around, with the Uncle Donnie's Famous Blackened Wings being named the best of the best. Moosehead Grill is located at 1807 Montford Drive in Charlotte.

Here's what the site had to say about the best wings in the state:

"If you go to Moosehead Grill in Charlotte, the excellent Uncle Donnie's Famous Blackened Wings are the flavor you must try. These are absolutely the best wings in all of North Carolina. The blackened wings look scrumptious and taste even better. Moosehead Grill gets fantastic reviews, with patrons pointing to the service, the beer, and, of course, the wings. Another flavor of wings that is worthy of your hard-earned dollars is the Honey Mustard and Wasabi Wings. Wings flavored by wasabi are usually iffy, but these are splendid."

Check out the full list at mashed.com to see where else to find the best chicken wings in the country.