This Is The Best Suburb To Live In The Miami Area

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2022

Modern middle-class neighborhood architecture in Miami , Florida, USA
Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the lookout for better places to live, whether it's for work, family, retirement, or other reasons. For those looking to get an idea about where to live in the Miami metro area, Niche released its 2020 list of the best suburbs in the area.

Analysts used data from multiple sources to tailor their rankings, including data on "crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities," as well as information from the U.S. Census, the FBI, the CDC, and much more.

According to the website, the best suburb near the Magic City is...

Pinecrest!

This suburb got high marks for its public schools (A), family-friendliness (A), and nightlife (A-). Niche also recognized it was one of the top places to live in all of Florida.

Here are the Top 20 places to live in the metro area, according to Niche. Cities are also included in the rankings:

  1. Pinecrest 
  2. Coral Gables
  3. Palmetto Bay
  4. Key Biscayne
  5. Weston
  6. Highland Beach
  7. Bay Harbor Islands
  8. Surfside
  9. Cooper City
  10. Miami Shores
  11. Boca Raton
  12. Miami Beach
  13. El Portal
  14. Parkland
  15. Gulf Stream
  16. South Miami
  17. Jupiter
  18. Glenvar Heights
  19. Aventura
  20. Ojus

Click HERE to check out Niche's full rankings.

