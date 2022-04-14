This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint

Sometimes you can find the best burgers at the most unassuming locations, from neighborhood faves to no-frills restaurants. That's why Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall burger restaurants in every state:

"We looked to recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and our own personal experiences to identify the top hole-in-the-wall burger joints in each state and Washington D.C. In particular, we focused on unpretentious, hidden gem restaurants that typically fly under-the-radar, especially those in small towns or out-of-the-way locations."

Their top pick for Washington state is Eastside Big Tom!

Writers explain what makes this restaurant's special burger so yummy:

"Eastside Big Tom is a kitschy little joint that's great for kids — a walk-up shack that doles out thin, traditional burgers with a special creamy sauce called goop. There's a covered eating area with picnic tables in the parking lot, along with crazy yard décor such as life-size dinosaurs, murals, and cartoon sharks."