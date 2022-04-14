This Milwaukee Suburb Has The Best Schools

One of the most influential statistics that persuade families to move to a new area is the school district. If a suburb has a highly rated school district, then families are more willing to uproot their lives and begin again at a place that gives their kids ample opportunity to succeed.

Movoto compiled a list of suburbs that feature the greatest potential for those looking to move closer Milwaukee, but not directly inside of the city. Hartland is rated as having the best school systems, and the average income for the area is around $64,000.

Here is what Movoto said about Hartland:

"Aside from the quaint, small-town feel of this community-centered suburb, the village of Hartland is home to some of the top public school systems not only in the Milwaukee area, but in the entire state... and country. The Arrowhead Union High School District is known in the MIlwaukee metro and throughout the state for its quality academics and high-achieving athletic teams. Additionally, in 2010, Arrowhead High School ranked 889th in the nation out of over 27,000 public schools in Newsweek's annual list of "America's Best High Schools." The Hartland-Lakeside School District offers two recently (2002) renovated elementary schools--Hartland North and Hartland South--as well as a large, middle school for 6th - 8th graders known as North Shore Middle School. "

Visit Movoto.com for the finished list.