Tom DeLonge Knows This Iconic Blink-182 Lyric Is 'Funny'

When artists look back at some of the music they have released, there could be a mix of emotions: pride, embarrassment, fondness. During a recent appearance on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Tom DeLonge opened up about how he pronounced a fan-favorite lyric from blink-182's "I Miss You."

When asked how he feels about the now iconic delivery of "the voice inside my yead" during the song's chorus, DeLonge said he loves it, Kerrang! reports. In fact, it even makes an appearance in a new song with Angels & Airwaves.

"It's in my new song – we have a song that we just put out called 'Losing My Mind' off of Angels & Airwaves' [new album LIFEFORMS], and the last chorus says, 'The voice in my yead.' I actually put it in there – it's y-e-a-d. It's funny, I get it."

He does, however, reveal the one blink-182 song that he's not as happy with and it's actually one of the band's most famous tracks.

"We have an old blink song called 'All The Small Things' and I'm like, 'I sound like I'm f------ four years old!' And people still celebrate it. Literally four times a month there's a cover band playing that, and someone I know films it and sends it to me. And I go, 'Really?!' It's like Hanson – it's like these kids playing the old pop-punk," he said, adding, "We've got better ones than that, but whatever!"