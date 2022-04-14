Toyota Recalls 460,000 Vehicles Due To Software Issue

Toyota Motor Corporation is recalling about 460,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to concerns over a software issue capable of disabling the electronic stability control system, according to a news release shared on the company's official website on Wednesday (April 13).

The recall states that, in rare cases, the software may not automatically switch the system into the "on" mode when the vehicles included in the recall are restarted, which could disable the system that uses a computer to individually brake wheels in order to assist the driver in keeping control.

"A software error can cause the Vehicle Stability Control system (VSC) not to default to ON the next time the car is started under certain circumstances," the company wrote. "This can result in a noncompliance with applicable regulations in the U.S.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software of the Skid Control ECU free of charge to customers."

The following vehicles were included in the recall:

Toyota Venza

Toyota Mirai

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Sienna HV

Toyota Highlander HV

Lexus LS500h

Lexus LX600

Lexus NX350h

Lexus NX450h+

The news release confirmed owners of the vehicles included will be notified by mid-June 2022.

Toyota said all additional questions can be answered by customer support by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center (1-800-331-4331) for Toyota vehicles and Lexus Brand Engagement Center (1-800-255-3987) for Lexus vehicles.